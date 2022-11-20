Father kills 6-year-old son after fight with wife in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a father allegedly killed his 6-year-old son after a fight with his wife in Mumbai on Saturday. The incident took place Malad area of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused Nandan Adhikari killed his son Lakshya after a fight with his wife Sunita. On Saturday morning, Sunita went to drop her 13-year-old daughter at school and when she returned home, she found Lakshya's body lying on the floor of the house in a pool of blood. His throat was slit by a sharp object. Malwani Police arrested Adhikari and a case was registered under section 302 of the IPC. Police took the body of the child into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Police said the accused confessed his crime. During interrogation, Mumbai Police found that there used to be frequent fights between the couple over one or the other issue. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

