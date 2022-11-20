Left Menu

West Bengal: Ex-navy officer's dismembered body found in pond

The investigation revealed that the victim was an alcoholic and used to assault his son. On November 14, he had a fight in his family when his son attacked him in retaliation and eventually the victim died.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:36 IST
West Bengal: Ex-navy officer's dismembered body found in pond
Pushpa, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dismembered body of a former Navy officer was recovered from a pond in Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas. According to police, the deceased was identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty (55), a former Indian Navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000.

"Dismembered body of a man was found wrapped in plastic in a pond in Baruipur. A missing complaint was registered on November 15 by his family members. The investigation revealed that the victim was an alcoholic and used to assault his son. On November 14, he had a fight in his family when his son attacked him in retaliation and eventually the victim died," said Pushpa, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur. "After his death, the son disposed of the body parts. His mother helped him too. The other body parts were found nearby his place," she said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022