Left Menu

UP: 2 arrested after encounter with police in Ghaziabad

The incident took place in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Following this, Police party retaliated and in due course one of them got injured. Police said both men had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft against them.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:43 IST
UP: 2 arrested after encounter with police in Ghaziabad
Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Indirapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two miscreants opened fire on the police while the cops were carrying out checking in the early hours of Sunday. The two were then arrested by police. The incident took place in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Following this, Police party retaliated and in due course one of them got injured. Police said both men had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft against them.

"During checking a bike was stopped in Ghaziabad by police personnel upon which the rider and his accomplice fired at them. One of them fell while the other was injured in retaliatory firing. Both had over half a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against them," said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Indirapuram. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022