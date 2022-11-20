Left Menu

Odisha Pavilion showcases Handicrafts, Handloom at India International Trade Fair in Delhi

The pavilion showcases several products which have been manufactured by women artisans from rural Odisha. The state government facilitates and fosters these rural entrepreneurs by providing them with the dynamic and vibrant environment

Odisha Pavilion showcasing Handicrafts and Handloom in Pragati Maidan. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Pavilion, depicting the artifacts and fashion of the state, has been set up at the International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Going along with the mantra of 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global', the Odisha Pavilion has been designed and decked up highlighting various initiatives of the Odisha Government in this regard. It is elating to see that various local products of Odisha are, of course, becoming the first choice in the global market.

The pavilion showcases several products which have been manufactured by women artisans from rural Odisha. The state government facilitates and fosters these rural entrepreneurs by providing them with the dynamic and vibrant environment. These rural entrepreneurs are being facilitated and fostered by the state government which provides them with a dynamic and vibrant environment topped with a conducive atmosphere to support and promote their small enterprises. This not only empowers them but also helps them to lead their lives successfully in all spheres.

"Five numbers of stalls have been earmarked for the startups for demonstration of their innovations. Startup like Bariflow labs, Carbon out Techcon Pvt. Ltd. Craftindika, Larki Health Care Pvt. Ltd. M/s Yoobbel Technology, etc. have staff at their stalls to explain their products to the visitors. Many more similar startups are being promoted by the government to avail such platforms in future", stated a press statement. "The Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, Govt. of Odisha has launched a special programme for promotion of millet in tribal areas of Odisha. It is a unique project, a flagship programme under Odisha Millet Mission (OMM), the state is reviving millets from farms to not only the plates in the tribal households, but also to the dining dishes in our houses. Millets, as we all know, is nutritionally packed with protein, fiber, and minerals and is good for health as it helps in reducing risk of diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and other health issues," further stated.

It was also stated that Odisha has taken the cudgels to promote its pro-millet policies through its Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment', and has come up with various initiatives to encourage this weather-resilient, nutrition packed crop and popularize it to the maximum as a nutritional consumption among the mainstream and the underprivileged. (ANI)

