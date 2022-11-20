Haryana: An abandoned 35 kg bag full of bullets found at Yamuna Nagar

Panic was created in the Old Hamida area of Yamuna Nagar after a bag full of bullets was found on Sunday morning. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and seized the bag. The weight of the bag is said to be more than thirty kilos.

"Police are conducting a search operation in the entire area with the help of bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs since this morning," stated a local police officer. "The children had dragged this bag to the middle of the street while playing and the same bag opened and bullets spilt out. When local people saw it, they informed the police about the matter," stated further.

The weight of the bullets lying in the bag is said to be around 30 to 35 kg. "The police is now probing where the bag came from. We have also collected some soil samples from the area," stated the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway.(ANI)

