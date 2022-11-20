J-K: Cache of arms seized in Kupwara, accused absconding

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Kupwara, said police on Sunday. The officials seized the incriminating materials from a house in the said region and the accused fled the spot, informed the officials.

"Based on a piece of specific information regarding the possession of illegal arms and ammunition, a joint search operation was launched by the Kupwara Police and 6-JAKRIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) at the house of Rafaqat Hussain Shah, who is a resident of Panj Taran, Karnah," read an official statement. The police recovered one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol ammunition, two hand grenades and two detonators from the house.

"However, the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness after which a manhunt has been launched against him," police added. The police have registered the case under the relevant sections.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)