Left Menu

J-K: Cache of arms seized in Kupwara, accused absconding

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Kupwara, said police on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:06 IST
J-K: Cache of arms seized in Kupwara, accused absconding
Visual of seized arms and ammunition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Kupwara, said police on Sunday. The officials seized the incriminating materials from a house in the said region and the accused fled the spot, informed the officials.

"Based on a piece of specific information regarding the possession of illegal arms and ammunition, a joint search operation was launched by the Kupwara Police and 6-JAKRIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) at the house of Rafaqat Hussain Shah, who is a resident of Panj Taran, Karnah," read an official statement. The police recovered one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol ammunition, two hand grenades and two detonators from the house.

"However, the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness after which a manhunt has been launched against him," police added. The police have registered the case under the relevant sections.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022