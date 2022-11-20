Kuwait's budget deficit at $9.71 bln in FY 2021/22

Kuwait's budget deficit at 2.99 billion Kuwaiti Dinars ($9.71 billion) in FY 2021/22, down 72.2 percent from previous year, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Kuwait's oil revenues recorded about 16.22 billion dinars ($52.69 billion) in FY 2021/22, up 84.5 percent from the previous year, the ministry said.

The financial year in Kuwait ends in March. ($1 = 0.3079 Kuwaiti dinars)

