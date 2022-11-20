Kuwait's budget deficit at $9.71 bln in FY 2021/22
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait's budget deficit at 2.99 billion Kuwaiti Dinars ($9.71 billion) in FY 2021/22, down 72.2 percent from previous year, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
Kuwait's oil revenues recorded about 16.22 billion dinars ($52.69 billion) in FY 2021/22, up 84.5 percent from the previous year, the ministry said.
The financial year in Kuwait ends in March. ($1 = 0.3079 Kuwaiti dinars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- finance ministry
- Kuwait
Advertisement