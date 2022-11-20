Bihar: 7 children dead, several feared injured after truck rams into roadside settlement
At least seven children were dead and several others feared to be injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar, said police on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 23:15 IST
The accident occurred after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement resulting in devastating consequences.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
