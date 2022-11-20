Global Investors Summit 2023: UP minister writes letter to industrial development ministers of 13 countries

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Sunday wrote to counterparts of 13 countries, inviting them to the Global Investors Summit, 2023. Gupta sent invitations to industrial development ministers of UAE, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Canada.

Nandi said the Global Investors Summit will prove to be historic and unprecedented in terms of the industrial and economic development of Uttar Pradesh. "There are very favourable conditions for industry and investment in Uttar Pradesh. We have made an inclusive and sustainable policy after a detailed and comprehensive study of the policies of various states," the letter read.

"We have paid special attention to the interests of the investors. Highlighting these points, letters have been written to Industry Ministers of various countries like UAE, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France etc. and they are cordially invited to the Global Investors Summit and we are getting positive responses for this," the minister said. "This event will accelerate towards making the economy of Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy," he added.

Elaborating the aim of the summit, the minister said, "The purpose is to invite investors and companies for the Global Investors Summit in different countries and prepare them for investment in UP. This summit is to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year. Through this, the Yogi government has set a target of bringing an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore to UP." Detaling the state government's development initiatives, Nandi said, "Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have 13 expressways. Of the 13 expressways, totalling 3,200 kms, six are in use while the other seven are under construction. Under the leadership of the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh is creating new dimensions of industrial development and economic upliftment. Due to large-scale investment and the establishment of industries, the rapid development of infrastructure is taking place in the state and new employment opportunities are being created for the youth."

The summit will be organized kick off on December 10, 2022 and end on February 12, 2023.(ANI)

