Farmers from J&K and north-eastern states get 4 lakhs lavender plants, training of its cultivation

To further expand 'purple revolution', CSIR-IIIM on Monday distributed four lakh plants of lavender among 200 farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and 15 others who came here from north-eastern states.

Farmers of Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda districts and those from Meghalaya and Nagaland came here to attend an awareness-cum-training programme at Bhaderwah campus of Jammu University.

Senior scientists of CSIR-IIIM Jammu along with a team of lavender growers led by Touqeer Bagban explained the nuances of lavender farming and motivated the participants to switch from traditional agricultural practices to growing of aromatic plants for better future.

''The distribution of lavender plants is primarily aimed at catalysing rural empowerment through cultivation, processing, value addition and marketing of aromatic plants (for north-eastern region and J&K farmers) under CSIR Aroma Mission Phase 2,'' said V P Rahul, senior scientist at CSIR-IIIM Jammu.

Referring to the lavender cultivation in the region, Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Doda, Dhanantar Singh Kotwal said lavender is an avenue of employment generation and will help the farmers in doubling their income.

The visiting farmers were upbeat about the lavender cultivation and expressed their gratitude to the ministry of science and technology for giving them the opportunity to be a part of the 'purple revolution' in India.

Bhaderwah is considered as the birthplace of the 'purple revolution' as over 1,000 farmers switched from traditional farming practices to lavender cultivation.

''Aromatherapy is the new big thing in the world and demand of essential oils especially that of lavender is ever increasing. The 'purple revolution' will surely help the farmers of north-eastern region in a big way,'' said R P Bansal, consultant, Aroma Mission, Meghalaya government.

Nodal scientist, Aroma Mission, Sumeet Gairola and other experts, including Qazi Parvez and Shakir Sultan, explained the techniques to grow aromatic lavender crop for better yield and also how to take care of the plants during drought or rainy season.

