Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation slows to 70.6% in Oct

Food inflation was 80.9% in October, while non-food inflation was 61.3%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement. The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) slowed year-on-year to 70.6% in October after a record 73.7% jump in September, the statistics department said on Monday. Food inflation was 80.9% in October, while non-food inflation was 61.3%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), released at the end of each month, is more closely monitored. It acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

The CCPI eased to 66% in October, data showed last month.

