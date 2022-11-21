Goa minister asks youth to take interest in fishing sector, says it could greatly help state's economy

Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar on Monday said the coastal state's economy would be majorly dependent on fishing if the younger generation takes interest in the sector.

Talking to reporters in Panaji on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Halarnkar said fishing can contribute in a major way to the state's economy like mining.

''The state's economy can be majorly dependent on the fishing industry if the young generation takes interest in it. The overexploitation of fish resources could be a problem in the future. That is why we should adopt latest technologies to have better harvest,'' he said.

He asked qualified youth from the state, including those who have studied at prestigious facilities like the Indian Institute of Technology, to take interest in the fisheries sector and develop it.

