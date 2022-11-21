Congress MLA Umang Singhar accuses police of taking one-sided action in FIR against him

Former minister and Congress MLA from Gandhwani constituency, Umang Singhar has alleged police took one-sided action in an FIR against him. He said that police did not take action on his complaint letter submitted at Naogaon police station. He further said, "It is our family matter. The woman who has made an allegation can only tell what is her intention behind this. It is very painful if someone makes such allegations against their family."

"I had also complained to the police about the way she mentally harassed me and financially harassed me, but nothing happened in that matter till now. I was suffering from torture for the last five to six months. My condition had become such that I might commit suicide," he said. "I was in a dilemma that whether I commit suicide or serve the public. I decided to serve the public. I believe in our Judiciary system. I will put my side before the court and demand justice," he added. Meanwhile, Singhar's complaint letter has gone viral on social media. According to the viral letter, Singhar wrote that he married Pratima on April 16 this year and since then she was blackmailing him. She told him that she married him only for money and was demanding Rs 10 crore from him. She also threatened to end his political career if he failed to give her money.

She wanted to implicate him in a false case, so action should be taken against her, he further wrote in the letter. On the other hand, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said that MLA Singhar and his wife reached the police station on the night of November 2. The woman submitted an application demanding action against Singhar. Later the dispute among them was resolved and the woman submitted a written application not to take any action into the matter. Again the woman submitted an application on which the police investigated the matter and registered an FIR against MLA Singhar, he added.SP Singh further said over Singhar's application that no such letter was received so far and the police were investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the police started searching MLA Singhar and they also reached his residence to arrest him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)