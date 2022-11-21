Left Menu

Man killed by nephews over land dispute in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man was beaten to death over a land dispute allegedly by his nephews on Monday morning, police said.

Ram Bharose, a resident of Shikrapur village under Katra police station here, had some dispute with his nephew Devendra and others but they had arrived at an agreement, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

However, in the morning, Ram Bharose was working at the 'disputed' land when nephews Devendra, Omendra, Harendra, Himanshu and Shishupal arrived and picked up a fight with him.

They attacked him with sticks, allegedly due to which he died on the spot, the ASP said.

The five men have been booked for murder. They are absconding, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

