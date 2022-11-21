Soccer-Senegal v Netherlands teams
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.
Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)
