France's Macron announces 100 mln euro aid package for Moldova
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:11 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a donor conference for Moldova in Paris, announced an additional international aid package worth more than 100 million euros ($103 million)for the eastern European nation.
He said much of that aid would have to be focused on helping Moldova deal with an energy crisis that is the consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9756 euros)
