Maharashtra government withdraws plea from SC against HC order on FIRs against Arnab Goswami

The Eknath Shinde led-Maharashtra government on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court an appeal filed during the previous Uddhav Thackeray government against an order by the Bombay High Court staying the probe in two FIRs filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over alleged inflammatory remarks. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was told by the counsel representing the state that the Eknath Shinde government wanted to withdraw the plea.

The bench, thereafter, allowed the Maharashtra government to withdraw the plea challenging the interim order of the Bombay High Court filed when Uddhav Thackerary was the state Chief Minister. In 2020, the Bombay HC had stayed the investigation into two FIRs filed against Goswami for allegedly making inflammatory comments during news programmes about the Palghar lynching incident and migrants gathering in large numbers in Mumbai's Bandra area during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The then Maharashtra government had opposed the High Court's decision to stay the police probe against Goswami and approached the apex court. Two FIRs were filed against Goswami - one in Nagpur, which was later transferred to NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai following directions from the Supreme Court, and another at Pydhonie police station. (ANI)

