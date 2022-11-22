Left Menu

Finland may resume OL3 nuclear tests on Dec 11, operator says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:53 IST
Test production of electricity at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor will restart on Dec. 11 at the earliest, while regular output is at best set to begin on Jan. 22, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Monday.

TVO in October revealed that cracks were found in the OL3 reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, again delaying startup of the plant which was originally meant to begin operations in 2009.

