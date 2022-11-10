Left Menu

Germany to Hungary: no grey area on ratifying Sweden, Finland NATO accession

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:05 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Germany

Germany has made it clear to Hungary that there is no grey area when it comes to the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Thursday.

"With regard to the question about Hungary: I would like to underline this clearly ... there is no grey area," Baerbock told a joint news conference with her Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom.

Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

