For the first time, Lucknow civic body establishes toilet for transgenders

This was a first-of-its-kind initiative in Lucknow aimed at eradicating gender discrimination against transgenders.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:03 IST
Transgender toilet in General Post Office, Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of International Toilet Day, Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday established the first transgender toilet in General Post Office Lucknow. This was a first-of-its-kind initiative in Lucknow aimed at eradicating gender discrimination against transgenders.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Niharika Jaiswal said that in the context of the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India read writ petition, transgender are expected to be benefited in connection with the protector implementation of their rights given in the constitution for transgender society. In compliance with this, Justice Sanjay Shankar Pandey, District Judge Lucknow took the initiative to make a separate toilet for the use of transgenders in the city by coordinating with Lucknow Municipal Commissioner for the purpose of compliance with instructions by the District Legal Services Authority.

Notably, earlier only public toilets, community toilets and pink toilets were constructed by the Municipal Corporation. No separate toilet/seat was made by the Municipal Corporation for transgenders. The Sulabh toilet built in General Post Office, Hazratganj Lucknow has separate toilets for men and women as well as for the differently-abled, but for the first time, a transgender toilet has been constructed keeping transgenders in mind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

