Man shot dead in UP's Bareilly, one arrested

Police reached to spot after the incident. Police scanned the CCTV footage and arrested a man after a preliminary investigation.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly shot dead by another person in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday. The incident was reported from Gangapur area under the Baradari police station in Bareilly. According to reports, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police reached to spot after the incident. Police scanned the CCTV footage and arrested a man after a preliminary investigation. "Information was received in Baradari police station area that a youth was shot dead by some people in Gangapur. Police reached the spot. CCTV investigation revealed that a person named Rahul had killed the man. The accused is arrested," said Rahul Bhati, Superintendant of Police (City), Bareilly.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

