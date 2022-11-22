Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet in Cambodia, discuss boosting ties

Apart from the ADMM-Plus meeting and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, the Raksha Mantri will hold bilateral discussions with Defence Ministers of the participating countries. During the talks, Rajnath Singh will discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:10 IST
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet in Cambodia, discuss boosting ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss defence cooperation and ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial engagements with his counterparts from ASEAN countries during his visit to Cambodia starting Tuesday. Singh will be on an official visit from Cambodia on November 22-23 at the invitation of deputy Prime Minister and Defence minister of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh.

During his two-day visit, Singh will attend the 9th annual meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM Plus) at Siem Reap will address the forum on November 23. He will also call on the Prime Minister of Cambodia. Cambodia, as the current chair of ASEAN, is hosting the (ADMM Plus) meeting this year.

To commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations, India and Cambodia will co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting today presided over by Rajnath Singh. "Various initiatives to boost the India-ASEAN partnership are planned to be announced during the meeting," read an official statement.

India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to further the dialogue and cooperation between ASEAN and the Plus countries.

India and ASEAN elevated their relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in November 2022. "Apart from the ADMM-Plus meeting and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, the Raksha Mantri will hold bilateral discussions with Defence Ministers of the participating countries. During the talks, Rajnath Singh will discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022