Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab disposed off blade, saw in Gurugram's forest area

Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, disposed off the blade and saw he used to chop up the body of his live-in partner into the bushes in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3, Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday. Aaftab, allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of Shraddha Walker in May this year

Delhi Police sources further said that the accused Aaftab threw the cleaver knife he used in chopping up the body into a garbage dump in the Mehrauli area. A Delhi Police team has so far conducted searches, twice, in the forested area in Gurugram to recover the search of the blade and saw.

"On the first day of the investigation on November 18, the Delhi Police team found some evidence from the bushes of Gurugram, which has been sent for Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) investigation. However, on the second day on November 19 of the investigation the Delhi Police searched with a metal detector but did not find anything there," said sources. They further said that the Delhi Police also took Aaftab to the shop from where he had bought the saw blade, which is 250 meters away from his house.

Aaftab was produced before the Saket court here after the expiry of his five-day police custody. The court extended police custody of Aaftab for the next four days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced on a special hearing on November 22. The Delhi Police has moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions. Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket Court referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who granted permission for a narco analysis test on Aftab.

Delhi Police had earlier submitted in court that Aftab was giving wrong information and misleading the investigation. The plea for a polygraph test is the second scientific examination that Delhi police sought to conduct on Aaftab.

On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within five days. Also, a plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer of investigation in the Shraddha murder case from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Aaftab on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days. (ANI)

