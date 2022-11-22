Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab's police custody by 4 more days

In a major development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala to four more days. He was produced physically in a special hearing. He was produced confidentially after his five days of police custody ended today.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla in a special hearing extended the police custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala after hearing the submission of the investigation officer in the matter. The court asked Aaftab about his well-being and the use of third-degree measures by the police.

Aaftab told the court that he is fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also appreciated the police and said no third-degree measures have been used. According to legal Aid Counsel, Aaftab told the court that "The victim used to provoke him and what happened that happened in heat of the moment." The counsel told off camera.

The Investigation Officer (IO) submitted that the investigation was going on and accused to be taken to some places. Abinash Kumar, Aaftab's legal aid counsel on the Shraddha murder case, told that he opposed the extension of remand.

During the hearing, Kumar also said that Aaftab is having difficulty recalling the incident as he is new to all these places. He also gets the site plan of a pond prepared where he allegedly threw the pieces of the body. Earlier, Delhi Police approached Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, FSL sources said on Tuesday.

The sources further said that the test might be conducted today. "Delhi Police has approached FSL to conduct a Polygraphic test for Shraddha Murder Case accused Aaftab. Preparations are underway. The test might be conducted today," said FSL sources.

On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini FSL to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within five days. The Delhi Police has also moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket Court referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who granted permission for a narco analysis test on Aaftab. Police had earlier said Poonawala, who confessed to killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. The accused allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aaftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge. (ANI)

