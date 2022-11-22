Left Menu

Kerala: Brazilian and Argentinian football fans clash in Kollam, case registered

The roadshow was taken out as part of the world football cup inauguration in Qatar, wherein fans of both Argentina and Brazil teams got into a fight reportedly after a dispute.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:02 IST
Kerala: Brazilian and Argentinian football fans clash in Kollam, case registered
Screengrab from a video of the clash incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have registered an FIR in connection to a video where football fans were seen engaging in a brawl in the Kollam district, the police said. Officials said that the incident was reported in Sakthikulangara rural area on Sunday afternoon, and a case under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the IPC has been registered at Sakthikulangara police station against unidentified people.

In the video, a group of football fans from Argentina and Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural during a road show. The roadshow was taken out as part of the world football cup inauguration in Qatar, wherein fans of both Argentina and Brazil teams got into a fight reportedly after a dispute, the police said.

They said that the road shows of both groups reached a cemetery in Sakthikulangara area, and members of the two groups got into an argument. The argument soon turned into a heated one, and they started fighting with each other.

People from both groups could be seen attacking the members of other groups with sticks of their flags. At first, it can be seen they were hitting with hands and later using sticks, the police said. The elders intervened and resolved the problem, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022