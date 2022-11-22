Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bahrain's king approves new Cabinet

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:05 IST
Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Bahrain

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday approved the formation of a new Cabinet after reappointing Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to lead it.

The king accepted the Cabinet's resignation earlier on Monday after general elections were held on Nov. 12. He later reappointed Prince Salman as prime minister and asked him to form a new Cabinet, state news agency (BNA) reported.

The newly appointed Cabinet kept Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah as minister of oil and environment, Abdullatif Al Zayani as foreign minister, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as finance minister.

