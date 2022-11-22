UPDATE 1-Bahrain's king approves new Cabinet
- Country:
- Bahrain
Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday approved the formation of a new Cabinet after reappointing Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to lead it.
The king accepted the Cabinet's resignation earlier on Monday after general elections were held on Nov. 12. He later reappointed Prince Salman as prime minister and asked him to form a new Cabinet, state news agency (BNA) reported.
The newly appointed Cabinet kept Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah as minister of oil and environment, Abdullatif Al Zayani as foreign minister, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as finance minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
- Salman
- Crown
- Bahrain King
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister calls EWS verdict in "best interest of people"
Karnataka cabinet expansion likely after Gujarat polls, hints CM
Karnataka cabinet expansion likely after Gujarat polls, hints CM
Rajasthan Cabinet approves Startup Policy 2022, strengthening ERCP Corp
Kerala Cabinet to bring ordinance to remove Governor from post of Chancellor