Ukrainian power grid operator: Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST
Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday that the country had sufficient fuel reserves, despite Russian air strikes on energy facilities across the country.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of power company Ukrenergo, said the possibility of a complete shutdown of power generating infrastructure would depend on many factors including the effectiveness of air defence systems and what facilities are hit.

