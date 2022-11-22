Saudi discussing $5 billion deposit for Turkey - Saudi finance ministry spox
22-11-2022
Saudi Arabia and Turkey are discussing a $5 billion deposit at Turkey's central bank, a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We are in final discussion to make a USD 5 billion deposit with the central bank of (Turkey)," the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.
