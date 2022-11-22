Left Menu

Punjab police arrest two Rajasthan-based smugglers with 13kg heroin in Amritsar

The police received information from a reliable source that two persons travelling in a bus were carrying a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and were expected to depart from a bus near Verka Bypass

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:20 IST
Punjab police arrest two Rajasthan-based smugglers with 13kg heroin in Amritsar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have arrested two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers and recovered 13 kilograms of heroin from their possession near Verka Bypass in Amritsar, the police said on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Sukhvir Singh alias Kala and Binder Singh alias Bindu, both residents of Rajasthan.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that they had received information from a reliable source that two persons travelling in a bus were carrying a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and were expected to depart from a bus near Verka Bypass. Following inputs, a case on secret information was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS act, and a team of police led by AIG CI Amarjit Singh Bajwa conducted a surprise check in the area and arrested both accused persons along with a bag which contained 13 kg of heroin, said DGP Yadav.

A case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar. Officials said that further investigations, in this case, are on to find out the source and where the drug haul was supposed to be delivered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022