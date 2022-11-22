3 cops injured, 2 vehicles damaged as villagers pelt stones at police in Chhattisgarh

As many as three police personnel sustained injuries and two vehicles were damaged after villagers pelted stones on police during a blockade on National Highway (NH) 130 near Dhuruvagudi area in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said. The villagers under Kandekela Cooperative Society limits blocked the highway demanding to start Paddy Purchase Centre on Monday. The protest lasted for about five hours, after which the police reached the spot and tried to remove the blockade. In the meantime, the protesters started pelting stones vigorously and vandalising vehicles.

They also overturned the vehicle at Mainpur police station. Three police personnel were injured in the incident. According to reports, hundreds of people from seven villages under the Kandekela Cooperative Society were protesting. Women also participated in the demonstration. The revenue department and police staff were continuously trying to explain to the people, but they were not ready to understand. They were demanding that the district collector should reach the protest site and announce to start the paddy purchase centre in Kandekela.

Later, the protesters reached the Amlipadar police station in the evening and tried to 'gherao' the station, but in the meantime, hundreds of police personnel reached the Amlipadar police station and the protest site. Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandresh Thakur said that three FIRs were registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 427, 294 and 506 of the IPC and further investigation into the matter was on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)