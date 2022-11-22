Left Menu

Punjab: School bans grandparents' entry on annual day function, Education Dept issues notice

"The Punjab School Education Department has issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School Khanna for banning the entry of grandparents during the annual day function of the school asking the management to submit a reply through District Education officer Ludhiana within two days," the education department said.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Punjab School Education Department on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School Khanna for the school's decision to ban the entry of grandparents during the annual day function. The Education Board has asked the school's administration to submit a reply within two days. "The Punjab School Education Department has issued a show cause notice to Green Grove Public School Khanna for banning the entry of grandparents during the annual day function of the school asking the management to submit a reply through District Education officer Ludhiana within two days," the education department said.

The Board's decision came after the matter came to the attention of Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab School Education Minister. "The School shows disrespect towards our respectable elders, which will not be tolerated at any cost", the Punjab Cabinet Minister said taking strict cognisance of the issue.

Also, the minister has asked the officials of the education department to take immediate action as per law to ensure that no private school does such an unethical act in future. (ANI)

