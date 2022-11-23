DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

For other diaries, please see:

** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the euro organized by the General Council of Economists - 0900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Carolyn Rogers will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance - 2130 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at SZ economic summit - 1400 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner will speak at the German Construction Industry Day - 1500 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the SZ economic summit - 1615 GMT. MADRID - Participation by ECB board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo in panel "El rol del consejo en la transformación" at XXIX Encuentro del Sector Financiero "Retos y oportunidades de un sector en transformación" organised by Deloitte in Madrid - 0900 GMT. WELLINGTON - RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr and others from the exec team testifying in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee following the last cash rate decision of 2022 – 2000 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos closes the XXIX financial sector meeting organized by Deloitte in Madrid – 1215 GMT. MADRID - Opening speech by ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos at XXIX Meeting of the Financial Sector "Challenges and opportunities of a sector in transformation " organised by Deloitte in Madrid – 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England's Huw Pill: Speech at the Beesley Lecture Series "Returning Inflation to target: delivering on the policy imperative?" - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 ** WELLINGTON - RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr and others from the exec team testifying in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee following the last cash rate decision of 2022 - 2000 GMT. MILAN, Italy - Speech ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at the Analysis Forum in Milan - 1115 GMT. FRANKFURT - Presentation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at the 40th Board of Directors meeting of the European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG) and the 19th ESBG General Assembly - 1315 GMT. LONDON - Keynote speech by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Isabel Schnabel at Bank of England Watchers' Conference in London – 1300 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England's Dave Ramsden: Keynote speech at Bank of England Watchers' Conference - 0945 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Huw Pill: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference session "Asset purchases" - 1030 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Catherine L Mann: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers' Conference session "Inflation" - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 MILAN, Italy - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Kerstin af Jochnick at European Society for Banking and Financial Law Italy annual conference "Credit perspectives for a sustainable recovery" in Milan - 0850 GMT. MADRID - Attendance by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos of presentation of book "Política económica de la Segunda República. España en la Gran Depresión internacional" by Luis Peral Guerra in Madrid - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will hold a lunch lecture on current monetary policy and the economic situation at Carnegie – 1100 GMT. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 TOKYO - BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers speech at the 2022 Autumn Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Monetary Economics – 0410 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in virtual conversation organized by the Economic Club of New York - 1700 GMT. FRANKFURT - ECB bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul speaks about crypto assets - 1125 GMT. FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB board member Christine Lagarde at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1400 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos along with Spanish banking leaders to take part in financial conference in Madrid - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at an industry conference - 0835 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel on "Preisdynamik und Zinswende" followed by a discussion. Frankfurter Konjunkturgespräch organised by IG Metall in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT. MADRID - ECB vice president Luis de Guindos to make virtual opening speech at financial conference - 0805 GMT. VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook and the labor market before a hybrid Brookings Institution event - 1830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives a speech at a conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) - 0830 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will discuss current monetary policy, inflation and the prospects for the Swedish economy at the autumn meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0830 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 ** FLORENCE, Italy - Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in Annual Banque de France / EUI conference in Florence - 1645 GMT. DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Dallas Breakfast Group - 1425 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at Asian Development Bank Institute event - 0600 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will give his views on economic activity, the uncertain situation going forward and coming policy rate decisions at a breakfast meeting. Three companies from Värmland will also participate in the meeting and discuss how inflation, rate rises and energy prices affect them and their sectors – 0715 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Noguchi Asahi to deliver speech, hold news conference – 0130 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives brief remarks at ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum, which brings together guest speakers such as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, Chinese Finance Minster Liu Kun, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, Bank of Korea Deputy Governor Jwahong Min and Bank of Indonesia Deputy Governor Dodi Budi Waluyo - 0000 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1430 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

** NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 TORONTO - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2030 GMT. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

