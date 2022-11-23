Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

A low-density earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit the Basar town in Lepa-Rada district in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 09:09 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A low-density earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit the Basar town in Lepa-Rada district in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, said National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 58 km of North-West-North of Basar at around 7:1 am in the morning today.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 07:01:40 IST, Lat: 28.43 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt near Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

