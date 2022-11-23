Left Menu

NIA arrests one more accused in case related to explosives recovery at Tapa, Mizoram

The National Investigation arrested one person accused in connection with the recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram, the central agency informed.

23-11-2022
The National Investigation Agency has arrested one more accused in a case connected with the recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram. In an official statement on Tuesday, the central agency informed that the accused has been identified as 54-year-old Lalringsanga, a resident of Aizawl, under the Vaivakawn police station limits.

The case pertains to the recovery of 2,421 kilograms of explosives, 1,000 detonators, and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, Indian currency of Rs 73,500 and Myanmar Currency of 9,35,500 Kyat from a vehicle and the arrest of three men-- Sangkima (Myanmar national), MC Lallungrualpuia, and Lalthengliana. The NIA informed that the case was re-registered with it on March 21 this year after two months of its registration with the Tipa Police Station on January 21 this year under Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946.

"Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying them to his Myanmar counterparts," the NIA statement read. The said consignment was meant for the Mynamar-based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front (CNF), which was accumulating arms and ammunition to resist the Myanmar government.

Further investigations into the matter is underway. (ANI)

