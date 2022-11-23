Naxal Commander with Rs 8 lakh reward on his head found dead in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
The Naxal Commander was identified as Deva alias Tirri Madkam and his body was recovered with weapons next to him in the forest under Kuakonda police station limits on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
A Naxal Commander who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jiakorta forest near Bhusaras valley in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, the police said. The Naxal Commander was identified as Deva alias Tirri Madkam and his body was recovered with weapons next to him in the forest under Kuakonda police station limits on Tuesday, the police said.
Deva was a member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI Maoist of Darbha Division. Over nine criminal cases were registered against him in District Dantewada and Sukma. Inspector General of Police (IG Bastar Range), P Sundarraj said that upon receiving the information about the incident, a joint team of Dantewada police and CRPF 230 battalion reached the spot and identified the body. Prima facie, it was suspected that Deva had died due to infighting in the Naxal groups or anti-people activities of Naxalites. Nonetheless, the exact reason would be known after the post-mortem report, he added.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukma
- Jiakorta
- Prima facie
- Kuakonda
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- District
- Deva
- Naxal
ALSO READ
Tusker found dead in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district
Chhattisgarh: 1 person drowns as boat carrying health workers capsizes in river
Chhattisgarh: Health worker drowns after boat overturns in Indravati river
Chhattisgarh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Balodabazar, one poacher held
Chhattisgarh: 3 killed, 18 injured in road accident in Raigarh district