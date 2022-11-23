Norwegian grid operator removes tight power system warning
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:40 IST
Norwegian transmission power grid operator Statnett said on Wednesday it is removing a warning that the country's power system is stressed, after heavy rain improved the situation in the hydropower-dependent country.
"The probability of a strained power situation in southern Norway through the coming winter has been reduced," Statnett said in a statement.
