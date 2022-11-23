Left Menu

Norwegian grid operator removes tight power system warning

Statnett said in May Norway could face a tight security of supply situation in the southern half of the country this winter unless the hydropower balance improved. "The large amount of rainfall during autumn, together with sufficient imports, reduced consumption and low power production from water reservoirs, contributed to an improved situation for the winter," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:24 IST
Norwegian grid operator removes tight power system warning
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian transmission power grid operator Statnett said on Wednesday it is removing a warning that the country's power system is stressed, after heavy rain improved the situation in the hydropower-dependent country. "The probability of a strained power situation in southern Norway through the coming winter has been reduced," Statnett said in a statement.

It was now unlikely that the country would need to ration power this winter, it added. Statnett said in May Norway could face a tight security of supply situation in the southern half of the country this winter unless the hydropower balance improved.

"The large amount of rainfall during autumn, together with sufficient imports, reduced consumption and low power production from water reservoirs, contributed to an improved situation for the winter," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne said. Filling levels in the reservoirs in southern Norway have risen by 22.1 percentage points in seven weeks, equating 12.7 terawatt hours of potential power generation, Statnett said.

Norway's power market is split into five bidding zones, with zones NO1, NO2 and NO5 constituting southern Norway where the government asked producers to save water for the winter after reservoir levels fell to 20-year lows. Reservoir levels in NO1, or south-eastern Norway including the capital Oslo, and NO5, the west coast region surrounding the city of Bergen, were now above the median levels for the past 20 years, Statnett said.

In NO2, covering south-western Norway and home to Norway's largest reservoirs, levels were now only 2 TWh short of the median, according to Statnett. Going forward, Statnett and authorities will continue to closely monitor the import situation as well as the amount of snow in the mountains and how it will impact reservoir replenishing next spring and summer, Tonne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022