Left Menu

Solar capacity addition falls marginally in Jul-Sep to 2.7 GW: Mercom report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST
Solar capacity addition falls marginally in Jul-Sep to 2.7 GW: Mercom report
  • Country:
  • India

Solar capacity installations in India fell marginally by around 3 per cent to 2.7 gigawatt (GW) during July-September 2022, according to Mercom India Research.

There were 2.8 GW installations during the same period in 2021, the research firm said in its report on Wednesday.

However, the 10 GW of solar installations during the first nine months (9M) of 2022 were 35 per cent higher than the 7.4 GW installed in the January-September period last year, the report titled 'Q3 2022 India Solar Market Update' said.

India's cumulative installed solar capacity stands at 60 GW as of September end.

''With over 10 GW of solar added in the first three quarters of 2022, the Indian solar market will surpass last year's installations and is headed towards its best year. However, domestic supply and demand mismatch could hold the sector back in the short term. Until there is a clear resolution in Rajasthan, delays will continue to impede large-scale projects,'' said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

As per the report, Rajasthan's cumulative large-scale solar PV installations have crossed 14 GW as of September 2022, and the state accounted for over 27 per cent of the installations in the country.

The government tenders rose to 14 GW in Q3 2022.

In the report, the firm did not share any financial details of the installations.

As per industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of over Rs 4.5 crore is required.

Mercom India, a subsidiary of US-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022