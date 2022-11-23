Left Menu

Prices of milk, curd hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka

The Karnataka Milk Federation KMF on Wednesday announced an increase by Rs 2 the prices of Nandini brand of milk per litre and curd per kg.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:29 IST
  • India

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday announced an increase by Rs 2 the prices of Nandini brand of milk (per litre) and curd (per kg). The new prices would be effective from Thursday. In a statement, the managing director of the KMF said the prices have been hiked across nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi and Santrupthi, and curd.

According to him, double-toned milk would be Rs 38, toned milk Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47.

