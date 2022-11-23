Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea by parents seeking release of deceased son's sperm from hospital

The petitioner has sought direction for the release of the frozen sperm of their son kept in the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) lab in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Their son died of cancer in September 2020. They had approached the hospital but it refused to release it stating that there are no instructions from the government. It can release the same on the direction of the court.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:16 IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea by parents seeking release of deceased son's sperm from hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and sought its response on a plea seeking the release of a dead man's sperm from a hospital. The plea was moved by the parents of the deceased. The petitioner has sought direction for the release of the frozen sperm of their son kept in the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) lab in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Their son died of cancer in September 2020. They had approached the hospital but it refused to release it stating that there are no instructions from the government. It can release the same on the direction of the court.

Justice Yashwant Varma issued notice to the ministry after impleading it. The matter has been listed for January 2023. Earlier, the court had issued notice to the Delhi government and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The hospital filed a report stating that there are no Assisted Reproductive Technology (ATR) laws related to the release of frozen semen samples to his family.

It was also submitted that the related ICMR guidelines and Surrogacy Act are also silent on this issue. While issuing notice to the Centre observed that the government's view is important on the matter as the decision of the court would have an impact on the ART (Regulations) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022