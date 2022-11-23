Man held for raping Mumbai's businesswoman in Bhopal

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a businesswoman of Mumbai at a hotel room in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said. Both the accused and the woman are residents of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were running a business in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Waqar Siddiqui (29).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Rajesh Singh Bhadauria told ANI, "While Siddiqui came to attend Ijtima in Bhopal, he took the victim along with him. They stayed in a hotel room in the MP Nagar area of Bhopal where the accused assaulted and raped her. After that, the woman reached MP Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused." On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and arrested the accused, Badhauria added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

