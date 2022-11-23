Left Menu

We are the people of Telangana and cannot be intimidated: MLC Kavitha

As the State inches closer to assembly elections, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers and members of Parliament of the TRS Party.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:28 IST
We are the people of Telangana and cannot be intimidated: MLC Kavitha
MLC Kavitha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha while addressing a TRS Party Cadre meeting in Yellareddy constituency earlier today, accused the BJP of "intimidating leaders". MLC Kavitha said, "Only policy that BJP preaches is 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna', where if the party fails in its horse trading attempts, it uses central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties."

During her address in Yellareddy, Kavitha said that if the BJP did no wrong, why were they evading SIT probe and knocking on the doors of the courtroom? The daughter of Telangana CM KCR, Kavitha said that BJP does not have any organisational strength in Telangana and hence they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them.

Former MP from Nizamabad said, "We are the people of Telangana, we cannot be threatened. We will fight, win and always be there in service of our people." As the State inches closer to assembly elections, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers and members of parliament of the TRS Party.

She further accused the BJP of reducing the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Nidhi which was copied from the KCR-led TRS Government's Raithu Bandhu Scheme from 13 crores to a mere 3 crore. Kavitha said that the BJP is more concerned about stunts and PR than the well-being of the masses in our country.

MLC Kavitha was addressing the TRS Party cadre at the Yellareddy TRS Party Cadre meeting where she accused the BJP of preaching 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna' amidst attempts of horse trading and use of agencies like CBI, and ED to harass leaders in the state and nationally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

