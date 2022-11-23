Left Menu

Meghalaya CM seeks central agency probe in firing incident on Assam-Meghalaya border

The Chief Minister visited Mukroh village and met the family members of victims of the firing that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:44 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said the probe into the firing incident in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in which six persons were killed should be carried out by a central agency. "I have also discussed with the Assam Chief Minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency should investigate. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should inquire into and investigate the incident. The Assam government has also agreed and they will cooperate and they will also ask the Government of India for the same," Sangma said.

He visited Mukroh village and met the family members of victims of the firing that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border. "I've come here to ensure proper action will be taken. In future, such oppression won't happen. The border issue is our priority. I have discussed it with Assam CM. We'll see central agencies probe the incident, Assam govt has also agreed to it," he said.

At least six people were killed in the firing incident that took place after a clash between a mob and a contingent of police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday. The killed included an Assam Forest Guard. The Chief Minister also provided ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of all five deceased of the state.

"Today we also handed over the ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the five deceased during our visit to Mukroh. Pained to see their suffering. We stand with them during their time of grief and will do everything we can to ensure justice for them," he said. "We are here to ensure that the action is taken, all steps are required to ensure that in future this kind of things and the difficulties you are facing should not be there. The border issue is our top priority and we will do everything in our capacity and we are able to resolve the border issue at the earliest," he added.

The Assam government transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. The Assam government has already instituted a judicial inquiry under a retired judge of the High Court to ascertain the facts, circumstances and reasons for the incident. (ANI)

