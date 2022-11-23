Left Menu

High-level teams deputed to Ranchi, Ahmedabad and Malappuram in wake of measles upsurge

In the wake of an upsurge in Measles cases, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams will be deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalising requisite control and containment measures.

As per the press statement, the Central team to Ranchi comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. While, the Central team to Ahmedabad will comprise experts from PHO, Mumbai, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW), Ahmedabad. Also, the Central team to Malappuram will consist of experts from RoHFW, Thiruvananthapuram, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi. Senior Regional Director, RoHFW, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Kerala will coordinate with the respective teams regarding their visits.

The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities. The teams will also coordinate with the States to ensure active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases, the statement added. (ANI)

