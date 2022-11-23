Prayagraj: Police attaches Atiq Ahmed's properties worth Rs 1.28 crore

Taking legal action against mafia don Atiq Ahmed, the police attached "benami" properties of Atiq and his associates worth Rs 1.28 crore at Havelia in Jhunsi, Prayagraj. This action was taken under the gangster case registered against the mafia.

The police said that Ahmed had bought these properties with the money earned from criminal activities and there are about 13 bighas of land which is right on the banks of the Ganges and is very valuable. "Properties worth Rs 1.23 crore belonging to Atiq Ahmad were attached by the district administration. These properties were amassed by him through criminal activities," SP City Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Dhumanganj police and police of many police stations of the district joined in this action today. The police put up a board on the seized property, in which information about the attachment of this property has been given. (ANI)

