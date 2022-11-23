Left Menu

Massive eviction drive in Tripura, Police bulldozed illegal liquor shops

Under the mission of 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha-led Tripura government, a torrential and massive eviction drive was carried out by the police at the Battala Bazar area in the state capital Agartala.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:19 IST
A visual from Agartala (Source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive eviction drive conducted by the Tripura police, several illegal liquor shops were bulldozed, police said on Wednesday. Under the mission of 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha-led Tripura government, a torrential and massive eviction drive was carried out by the police at the Battala Bazar area in the state capital Agartala.

The eviction drive was led by Agartala Sadar SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das, joined by the staff of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), in the presence of AMC Mayor, Deepak Majumdar, AMC Commissioner, Akhilesh Yadav and other corporators. As per an official statement, in the drive, several illegal Country and Foreign liquor shops in the Battala Bazar area were bulldozed which were running for decades, and were spoiling uncountable youths and poor families of Agartala and nearby towns.

Notably, Battala Bazar happens to be the second largest market in Agartala. "A number of illegal, unauthorised, and illicit Country liquor shops have been ruining youths, daily wagers and businessmen in the area. Absolutely adulterated country liquor forms are being sold here which works as slow poison", stated the police statement.

Speaking about the drive, the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation Deepak Majumdar informed that since there are no bars here for the hassle-free consumption of liquor, the illegal shops were mushrooming in the area, taking undue advantage of sheltering the addicts. "It is unknown as to how many people have been ruined, owing to the deadly addition, enriched by such outlawed shops and centres in the state capital", said Majumdar.

Speaking about the drive, the Agartala Sadar SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das informed, "regular requests from the public were being made, to take action against these illegal shops of foreign and country-made liquor and to stop illegal parking". Ajay Kumar Das further stated, "working on complaints, police took prompt action in presence of a number of dignified officials".

"We are working under the mission of the Addiction-free state of Tripura, so there shouldn't be any tolerance for such malpractices", asserted SDPO Kumar. Focusing upon the Zero-Tolerance Policy against all corruption, these drastic steps have been taken alongside AMC staff. (ANI)

