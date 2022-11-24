Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab undergoing psychological analysis test

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the macabre Shraddha Walkar murder case, is undergoing Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), that is a psychological analysis test, said Delhi Police sources on Thursday. The process for the test on Aaftab is being done at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), informed Delhi Police sources on Tuesday.

The police sources further said that after the psychological analysis test is done, the accused will undergo a polygraph test. "Accused is behaving very normally and smoothly from the beginning, so it was very important to get his polygraph and narco done. This is a long process. Even after the remand is over narco test will be done in judicial custody too," said Delhi Police sources.

The accused is currently in police custody. Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala to four more days.

Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur. Earlier on November 23, Aaftab went through court-sanctioned polygraph tests to take the probe forward.

"Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab's polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway," FSL officials had said on Tuesday. Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew. On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed. He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes. He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

