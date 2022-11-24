System disturbance causes power outage across parts of Kenya - distributor
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
A system disturbance has caused a power outage across various parts of the Kenya, the country's sole electricity distributor Kenya Power said on Thursday.
The company said it was working to "restore normalcy within shortest time possible."
Also Read: Kenya to spend USD 37 million on sending forces to Congo
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
Advertisement