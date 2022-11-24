Week-long session of Telangana assembly to be convened in Dec

The winter session of Telangana Legislature will be held for a week in December.

There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to "unnecessary restrictions" imposed by the Centre on the "the progressive state of Telangana" and such measures, block the development of the state, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said on Thursday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail," it said.

Rao directed Finance Minister Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the session. A separate release from the CMO said the Centre fixed Rs 54,000 crore as ceiling for borrowings under FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act), based on that Telangana prepared its budget. However, the same was reduced to Rs 39,000 crore causing a shortfall of Rs 15,000 crore.

The state also lost Rs 6000 crore funds as it did not agree to implement the central government's "electricity reforms".

The Centre also stopped non-budgetary funds of 20,000 crores due to the state, causing overall shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in the state budget, the release said.

The union government is undermining federalism by "cutting the throats and damaging" the states with its politically motivated attitude, it alleged.

