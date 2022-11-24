Students can fulfil their dreams through strong mental ability: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday advised pupils that there is nothing called impossible for students and they can fulfil their dreams through strong mental ability. Speaking after inaugurating the BGS GIMS Library and BGS Founder's Day here on Thursday, he said thinking logic is a student's step towards success and once a student always a student. "The first lesson in education is examination but in real life it is lesson first and the examination next. The students must strive hard to reach their goals."

While asking to be vigilant, the chief minister said he recalled his college days after attending today's function. "The days spent in college are the beautiful dreams for the students. It is also the right time for them to reach their strength, aim, dream and target. The youth must be extra-vigilant. Their today's dream will become a reality tomorrow," he said. Bommai said they are lucky as they are studying in Balagangadharanatha Swamiji's educational institutions as they will also get the culture. "They may reach any position in their life but the alma mater must not be forgotten. The culture they learnt here must be adopted in their life. By doing this, they must show respect to the institution," he said.

He said obedience is more important than education and this nature has been taught by Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji. "The educational institutions are like the vehicle of Goddess Saraswathi," he said, adding that the students must pay back to their alma mater, society and family. The seer started Adichunchanagiri Institution way back in 1973 and opened several schools and colleges in rural areas to impart education to rural children. By doing this, he has done a revolution in the field of education. The seer did not give up several hurdles that cropped up while building the educational institutions.

"Along with preaching spirituality even science is taught here as both of them are two faces of a coin. The confluence of this is Swamy Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. Science and spirituality are required for a reformed life," the Chief Minister said. Swamy Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Ministers R Ashok, ST Somashekar, Kannada actress Ramya and others were present in the event. (ANI)

